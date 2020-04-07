Lakeshore Boulevard reconstruction project moving forward

The City of Marquette is moving forward on a project to reconstruct parts of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Erosion continues to be a problem on portions of the road closest to Lake Superior. The plan would move Lakeshore Boulevard from Wright Street to Hawley Street close to three hundred feet inland. It would also include construction of a new bike path between the road and Lake Superior.

The project is still on schedule, and isn’t expecting delays due to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

“The governor's order allows for us to continue construction projects that are justifiable, and this is one of them,” said Mike Angeli, City Manager of Marquette. “We’re trying to stay on our timetable and stay on target, and everything seems to be going in that direction right now.”

The next step in the process is approving a contract for the job, which will be done at the City Council’s April 13 meeting.

The project is expected to be finished by mid to late summer.