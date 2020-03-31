Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice makes changes due to coronavirus pandemic

Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice has had to make a few changes to their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, CEO Jennifer Voegtline, says actual hospice care has not changed, and that they keep in touch with various organizations to ensure safe and quality care.

"We are still taking care of our patients and families 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We have just had to adjust how our staff is prepared and how they are responding, and with our office, limiting the number of staff. Our staff are working remotely, so that is the biggest change for our organization,” Voegtline said.

Clinical Director, Roxanne Filizetti, says hospice nursing staff have been equipped with safety kits containing personal protective gear.

"Those safety kits consisted of N95 masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, shoe covers, and everything they needed to provide care if we have an active

COVID-19 patient in the home,” Filizetti said.

Staff have also been attending online informational meetings through “Zoom,” laying out the best ways to protect themselves and their patients.

"We've been on top of things, and I couldn't be more proud of our team right now. They've been handling this stressful situation awesomely,” said Filizetti.

Another change, Voegtline says, is the temporary cancellation of volunteer and adult day program services.

"Our volunteers are not going into homes at this time. The adult day services program is closed, but we have staff that are working with those caregivers and those families to support them. They're checking in on them weekly,” Voegtline said. She adds that caregivers are receiving activity packs for their patients due to the adult programs being closed.

Voegtline adds that visits online using “TeleHealth” are also an option for patients at this time. However, she adds that in-home visits are done if possible.

"It's just another way that we can provide all of those services in a safe way for families and for our staff,” Voegtline said.