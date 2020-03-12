Lake Superior Community Partnership holds annual fundraising dinner

On Thursday night, community members reflected on a year of economic development in Marquette County.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership held their annual fundraising dinner at NMU’s Northern Center. During the event, business and community leaders had a chance to network, and bid on auction basket items.

The annual dinner serves as LSCP’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds from the event go back into economic development initiatives at the organization.

“This is for those that invest in us and partner with us in economic development. We are able to say thank you for your support, and it’s just another opportunity to stop and say, ‘Hey, look at what we’ve together accomplished over all these years or in the last year, and let’s celebrate it for a moment,’” said Amy Clickner, Chief Executive Officer of LSCP.

Also during the event, LSCP honored UP Health System-Marquette as its business of the year. Range Bank President Roxanne Daust was recognized as the individual of the year.