Lake Superior Christian Church reaches members online

Lake Superior Christian Church in Marquette held its first online service this past Sunday and it was a success.

As gatherings of more than 50 are banned in response to the coronavirus, churches and other institutions have had to adapt.

Using video cameras and streaming the sermons live online has allowed Lake Superior Christian Church to still reach their members during this outbreak.

"One of the difficult things that we face, especially in this situation where we can't gather together, is being able to still learn and grow together. It's very important to spend time in God's presence united as the church body, this building that we're standing in is nothing more than a building. If it wasn't here and we gathered in the field, we'd still be the church," said Teaching Pastor, Justin Landis

Services will continue online for the church for the foreseeable future. They begin Sundays at 10:30 a.m. You can find a link to the church's website in the related links section on this page.

