Lake Shore Systems to host virtual concert series

During the covid-19 outbreak, concerts can't happen in public. Now, a local Iron Mountain business is supporting local musicians to bring their music online. There will be a virtual concert, everyone can enjoy, from the comfort of their home.

Lake Shore Facebook (WLUC Photo)

"A light bulb just went off, and that is how Lake Shore Systems Virtual Concert series came about,” said the Lake Shore community relations manager, and the lady behind the idea, Kellie Sexton.

Every Friday night at 7 p.m. central time, Lake Shore concert series Facebook page will go LIVE with tunes. The unique part, the business is financially sponsoring local musicians that played at bars, and restaurants in the area, that are now out of a job.

"This is a really cool opportunity, to show how much talent we have here in the U.P.,” said a local musician, Melanie Rose.

This program also provides an outlet.

"That's what feeds our souls, I guess in a way, of entertaining people,” said Rose.

They hope this encourages people to get off their couch, dance, and enjoy the music.

"We all know that music is an essential part of happiness, it brings people together, and with that being said, and we can make it through these hard times together,” said Sexton.

The concerts are booked through the end of April.

"Lakeshore is very proud to be able to bring this to the community,” said Sexton.

They encourage everyone, to share the event, and page.

"All more people will see that, then what sees us at our current venues right now, so this is a really great opportunity and a great thing that lakeshore has started,” said Rose.

You can see Melanie Rose, live on Friday night, from her home, at 7 p.m. central.