Lake Linden holds special vote through absentee ballot

A special vote was held in Lake Linden today exclusively by absentee ballot.

The vote in Lake Linden was on a potential renewal of a millage for 1.75 mills for purchase and upgrade of the village’s heavy equipment. If passed the millage would renew for another 5 years. This vote was done exclusively through absentee ballots due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many municipalities have pushed back votes due to coronavirus concerns, however the village has proceeded with theirs due to budget planning.

"We need to get the millage renewal done prior to the tax bills being sent out in July. This is really the last chance for us to do that, otherwise it’s no longer a renewal it would need to go through the process of doing a whole new millage," said Robert Poirier, Lake Linden’s Village Clerk.

As of Monday the village had received back 160 absentee ballots.

