Lake Antoine getting much needed updates

Lake Antoine in Dickinson County is being updated in 2020.

Lake Antoine is receiving some updates in 2020. (WLUC Photo)

"We're trying to make it a gem again, trying to bring people into it,” said Brian Bousley, the Dickinson County controller/administrator.

Through two Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grants, the Lake Antoine boat launch will soon be brought back to life.

Another addition: a new playground. All of this before the campground opens. These aren’t the only additions and improvements.

"We are also doing some upgrades to the electrical. We had some problem areas last year, with some breakers being burnt out and popping,” said Bousely.

Sites on the south end and island are also getting upgrades. Each campsite will have its own electric service pedestal and improved access to water for camper convenience.

This is part of a four-phase plan for progress, but many of these projects will be done before the park opens on Memorial Day.

"They're needed, well needed, and its money well spent,” said Bousley.

Rentals for outdoor activities will also be onsite in 2020.

True North Outpost has also paired with Lake Antoine to rent kayaks, paddle boards and canoes.

"We're super excited about that because it really plays forth our mission, of what we're trying to do. We're trying to bring this adventure and these opportunities to every corner of our community,” said the True North Outpost General Manager, Evan Blagec.

The outpost even brought in another company.

"It was really cool to be able to partner with our friends at Blue Mystique out of Manistique, and we brought them in, took them in under the True North umbrella,” said Blagec.

Lake Antoine also has a revised park ordinance that available for the public to view for 50 days. The main change is the removal of a $5 admittance fee.

For more information, click here.