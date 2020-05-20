Lake Antoine Park to open for day use May 29

Community members can soon enjoy the beach and the picnic area at Lake Antoine.

"I was hoping we could open earlier for the beach. Memorial Day is a big weekend. It's the kick-off of the whole summer for this area,” said the Lake Antoine Park Partners Treasurer, Barb Kramer.

Lake Antoine Park will tentatively open for day uses May 29, just four days after the holiday. This date was set hoping there will be no extension of Michigan's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Order.

"We felt people need to get out there. Everybody is getting kind of in the fever, so we felt as long as the order expires on the 28, we will be open for day use on the 29,” said the Dickinson County Controller, Brian Bousley.

Social distancing requirements will stay implemented and the restrooms will most likely not be open on this date.

The park is still working on their electrical updates, and boat launch. With the COVID-19 pandemic, those will take a few more months.

"That did put us behind a little bit. The big thing there is the materials we ordered. Because manufactures are not putting it out. We had to wait a little bit, but we got most of it in,” said Bousley.

Lake Antoine will also have a new park sign, thanks to a donation from Jason and Angela Hall.

"That's in the works already. We have the proofs and we're looking at making the final approval very shortly, “said Kramer.

The park campground is set to be open the week of June 22. This can be amended if anything changes.

For more information about Lake Antoine Park, click here.

For more information on the Lake Antoine Park Partners, visit https://www.facebook.com/lakeantoineparkpartners/.

