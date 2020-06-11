Lake Antoine Park Partners to host cleaning 'work-bee'

The Lake Antoine Park Partners is hosting a ‘work bee’ for volunteers on Saturday, June 13th, from 8 to 11 a.m. central time. The group hopes to 'spruce-up’ the area before the grand opening of camping at the park, on June 22nd.

They ask to bring your own rake, gloves, or weed diggers, if possible. Water and snacks will be provided, for the great work that participants do.

"I think one thing that the Lake Antoine Park Partners have realized is lots of people care about this park. They have deep emotional roots to it. It's in their history. and it shows that they care. We all appreciate it,” said the Lake Antoine Park Partners board president, Ann Hruska.

They ask to helpers to meet near the kiosk or look for someone in a turquoise shirt.

