Lack of state revenue may impact local economy

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting more than just the present, it may also have a large impact on the future for the local economy.

A lack of spending in Delta County due to coronavirus means a lack of tax dollars. For now, it is unclear what Delta County will receive from the state, after the U.S. Census this year.

“Right now, the formulas are a little unclear. We’re pretty sure we’re going to take a pretty big hit. But as of right now, we don’t know what the state’s need are going to be,” said Patrick Johnson, board chair of Delta County.

The amount of money Delta County receives from the state will depend on the population.

“If the population goes up in Delta County, then we’re obviously going to take home a little bit more. If the population goes down, then we’re going to lose a little bit more,” said Johnson.

That’s part of why it is so important to fill out your 2020 Census.

“We’re going to need to prove that we have the number we do have,” said Johnson.

The board is actively searching for ways to cut costs.

“Currently we are cutting any out-of-county travel,” said Johnson.

That includes any training and continuing education.

“We feel that if we plan properly, we can keep everybody working and still offer great service in Delta County,” said Johnson.

But nothing is for certain.

“Everything is up in the air right now,” said Johnson.

For now, the best thing you can do is follow the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and only leave your house when you absolutely have to.

But it is okay to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Just keep six feet between you and everyone around you. And of course, remember to wash your hands.