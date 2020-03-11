LSSU moves to online learning due to coronavirus concerns

Lake Superior State University will be moving to online and virtual learning amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The following is a letter from the LSSU President, Rodney S. Hanley, Ph.D.

Dear Members of the University Community:

We want to keep you as informed as possible about the fluid situation caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization has labeled a pandemic.

Last night, cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Oakland and Wayne counties in Michigan, representing the first two cases in our state. Yesterday, Governor Whitmer declared a State of Emergency around the Coronavirus in Michigan. We are monitoring the spread of the virus very closely and offer the following details as part of the university response plan:

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, we are suspending all face-to-face instruction through at least Friday, April 17, 2020, and are moving to an online/virtual learning environment. The possibility of resuming classes is subject to ongoing evaluation by the University. The Provost, Dr. Lynn Gillette, will provide specific information to faculty members about instructional delivery later today. Students should be in contact with their instructors regarding course delivery. Also, all students, faculty, and staff should check their LSSU email accounts regularly for updates.

Residence halls and dining services will remain in operation.

Recreational use of the Norris Center is suspended until Friday, April 17, 2020.

Administrative offices and services on campus will continue normal operations. All employees of the University should report for work. As a precaution, the University is encouraging higher-risk employees to contact the Director of Human Resources to discuss potential accommodations for working remotely.

Effective immediately, March 11, 2020, through at least Friday, April 17, 2020, all international and domestic University-sponsored or endorsed travel by students, faculty, and staff is suspended, regardless of the funding source. Athletics events will follow NCAA and GLIAC guidelines and recommendations. Any essential travel must be approved by the Emergency Response Taskforce.

Visitors to Campus

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, we are regrettably unable to welcome visitors to campus until at least Friday, April 17, 2020. Daily campus tours, information sessions, open houses, and visits are canceled. All conferences and events with attendees that are not LSSU faculty, students, or staff are canceled or postponed. We ask students to refrain from inviting personal guests to campus during this time, with the exception of family members assisting with travel arrangements.

Employees with Symptoms or Potential Exposure

If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, please stay home and contact the Director of Human Resources VIA PHONE at (906) 635-2213 for information about next steps. If you have symptoms of Coronavirus, please contact the LSSU Healthcare Center VIA PHONE at (906) 635-2110 or War Memorial Hospital at (906) 635-4460, for information on next steps.

Students with Symptoms or Potential Exposure

If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, please stay home and contact the Dean of Student Affairs VIA PHONE at (906) 635-2236 for information about next steps. If you have symptoms of Coronavirus, please contact the LSSU Healthcare Center VIA PHONE at (906) 635-2110 or War Memorial Hospital at (906) 635-4460, for information on next steps.

Symptoms of COVID-19

According to the CDC, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

· Fever

· Cough

· Shortness of breath

We are coordinating our response with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Chippewa County Health Department. More information on cases in the US is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

Preventative Measures

CDC recommends everyday preventative actions to mitigate the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

· Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

· CDC does not recommend that people who are not sick wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

· Face Masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

· If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water even if they are not visibly dirty.

We will keep you informed as this issue evolves and as we respond in ways that ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our community.

Thank you.

Regards,

Rodney S. Hanley, Ph.D.

President

Learn more by visiting the LSSU Facebook page or website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.