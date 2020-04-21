LSPC: After taking care of own needs, help refuel the local economy

By now, some of you have received your stimulus check.

Before you decide on how to use it, the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) encourages people to spend the money toward the community after taking care of essential needs.

The LSCP says refueling our community is necessary.

People can support closed businesses by tipping extra or buying gift cards.

"Shop online from locally owned stores or if you're ordering takeout, tip your delivery driver fairly. It's important to get the money back into the economy because businesses need to be strong after the restart happens," said Mary Myers, Business Development Director with the LSCP

The LSCP plans to announce a local purchase program for area residents.

To learn more about the Lake Superior Community Partnership, visit the organization's website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

