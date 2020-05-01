LSCP webinar provides tips to local businesses during COVID-19

The Lake Superior Community Partnership hosted a webinar on Friday, May 1, providing tips to local business owners on how to safely re-open during the coronavirus pandemic.

It outlined the LSCP Restart Tool Kit, which provides local businesses with resources to help navigate the return to normal operation. The webinar also included a panel discussion with local professionals, providing information on health and safety, human resources and marketing during this time.

As businesses anticipate re-opening, LSCP hopes these resources can help them be ready.

“These laws and regulations are changing daily, so it’s going to be extremely hard for a business to stay on top of everything. Your experts are doing that for you, so reach out to them if you have questions,” said Mary Myers, Director of Business Development at LSCP.

To access the LSCP Took kit or view the webinar, click here.

