LSCP recognizes businesses at upcoming fundraiser dinner

The Lake Superior Community Partnership hosts its annual dinner to raise money for its programs and to recognizes businesses and individuals who made a difference in the community.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership will host its annual dinner on Thursday, March 12 at NMU's Northern Center. (WLUC photo)

The LSCP is an economic development organization that works with businesses on startup, retention, expansion, and general business guidance. The money raised at the dinner will help support those ventures.

At the annual dinner, the Distinguished Service Awards will be given to Roxanne Daust, the Range Bank President & CEO, as well as UP Health System - Marquette. There will also be networking, auctions, and raffles.

The LSCP Annual Dinner is Thursday, March 12 at the NMU Northern Center, located off W Kaye Ave on NMU's campus, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 for LSCP partners and $100 for non-partners. You can get there here.

For more information about the Lake Superior Community Partnership, click here.