LSCP hosts latest COVID-19 Business Resource Webinar

The Lake Superior Community Partnership hosted their third COVID-19 Business Resource Webinar Friday.

Because for small business owners, and consumers, separating fact from fiction seems to be more difficult now than ever, according to Ashley Szczepanski, Director of Marketing at LSCP.

"We're finding that there's a lot of information floating around right now and not all of it is necessarily true. So we starting doing this webinar series so that we could get the facts out there straight from the subject matter experts,” Szczepanski stated.

A portion of the discussion focused on the PPE supply and conservation.

Panelists, including Gar Atchison, CEO of UPHS-Marquette also discussed the ventilator supply, testing and relatively low number of positive cases locally.

The admitted number of COVID-19 patients in the up is now zero. A couple days ago we discharged one of your really most critically ill patients that we had seen throughout this. [She had] a long ventilator stay and then stayed in our rehab unit trying to recover after she was off the vent and no longer COVID positive," Atchison announced.

In addition, the panel discussed the expanding role of tele-medicine during a pandemic.

Julie Greffe, Manpower Client Principal highlighted how small business owners can make sure consumers are safe and confident moving forward by categorizing risk levels in the workplace.

"We identified a site as low medium or high risk and applied updated safety standards accordingly,” Greffe declared.

Greffe and the other presenters also outlined the roles each employer has to determine an employee’s risk level and subsequently train and protect each employee accordingly.

“A specific site might be considered high risk but because of the particular position they have and the exposure, their job might not necessarily be considered high risk,” Greffe asserted.

Click here for a link to the webinar at the Lake Superior Community Partnership website.

