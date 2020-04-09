LSCP hosts COVID-19 resources for Upper Peninsula businesses webinar

The Lake Superior Community Partnership is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:30 p.m. to address questions from businesses on COVID-19 related challenges.

Panelists for the webinar will include Mary Myers, Director of Business Development, LSCP, Marty Fittante, CEO, InvestUP, Laura Marohnic, Regional Director, Small Business Development Center and Laura Katers Reilly, Attorney, Kendricks, Bordeau, Keefe, Seavoy & Larsen, PC.

Panelists will touch on a checklist for what businesses should be doing right now, Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) programs, manufacturing retooling needs, Federal Reserve information, an overview of Small Business Development Center programs, and all things unemployment. There will also be a question and answer portion for those tuning in.

The webinar is free and open to the public. To pre-register go to bit.ly/covidresourceswebinar. Questions can be submitted prior to the webinar to Emily Tardiff at etardiff@marquette.org.

More information about the COVID Resources for Upper Peninsula Businesses Webinar can be directed to Emily Tardiff, etardiff@marquette.org.


