LSCP announces new Love on Local program to help small businesses

The Lake Superior Community Partnership, or LSCP has a new way to encourage shopping local as many businesses get ready to open back up. It's called Love on Local.

With the help of some underwriters, the LSCP is now selling gift cards to local businesses. The cards are available for pre-order now. LSCP staff say they've been helping businesses prepare for this and hope this program will help the community support them.

"I know our businesses, our community, our residents will do it right and we will do it well and we will be a shining star in the state but it is true that our small businesses are suffering and this has been a long few months for them," said LSCP CEO, Amy Clickner.

Again, the gift cards are ready for pre-order online.


