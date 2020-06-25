LMAS District Health Department: No COVID-19 cases at Medilodge of Munising

Two residents at Medilodge of Munising tested positive for COVID-19 several weeks ago while in a skilled nursing facility in lower Michigan and recovered.

Both tested negative before being transferred to the Munising facility.

Out of an abundance of caution, both were isolated for 14 days upon arrival.

Additional testing continues to show the two residents are negative for the virus which causes COVID-19.

The cases showing up in the State cumulative long term care facility data is in error. Alger County resident case numbers remain at two, and are not related to the skilled nursing facility.

LMAS District Health Department continues to urge our communities to remain vigilant in order to keep yourself and others safe.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Some of the symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell, chills and headache.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands properly, avoid close contact with people not in their immediate household, disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and wear cloth face coverings when maintaining six feet of distance is not possible outside of your home.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at LMASDHD.org, Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

