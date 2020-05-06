LMAS District Health Department to reopen some environmental health services

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, LMAS District Health Department will begin offering some Environmental Health permitting and evaluation services, in line with the Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-70 which lifts the restrictions on residential and commercial construction.

During the past several weeks, while Michigan has been under Stay Home, Stay Safe guidelines, LMAS has been conducting only essential and emergency services. In an emergency capacity, LMAS Environmental Health staff have been available to address failed water and wastewater systems, complaint investigations where there were imminent public health threats, communicable disease response and services necessary to support projects for critical infrastructure workers.

Executive order 2020-70 does allow construction to resume on May 7, 2020, but with additional requirements to protect health and safety of workers and the public. LMAS District Health Department offices will remain closed to the public and all services will require a heightened level of precautions, including; remote application submittal, calling ahead to schedule appointments, client screening, adhering strictly to social distancing practices, and routine use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

“The process will look very different for those seeking environmental health services”, said LMAS EH Director, Elizabeth Suggitt. “The additional requirements for staff and public safety may delay services. We are asking the public to assist us by respecting the new processes and by following instructions to protect themselves and our staff in the field.”

Health department officials say in order to assure quick service, applicants are instructed to provide an application that is complete, which includes: all of the required fields filled out, a clear description of the project being applied for and a detailed site plan. These are the elements that will assure the least amount of delays in processing the application and service completion.

Information about residential water supply and well applications can be found at LMASDHD.org/water-supply.

Septic information and application can be found at LMASDHD.org/sewage-disposal.

LMAS District Health Department continues working to protect the health of all residents in slowing and reducing the spread of the virus which causes COVID-19, and in beginning to provide some of our regular services which includes providing technical support and approval for residential water supplies and septic systems. The health of our residents remains our number one priority.

For updates on available health department services and COVID-19, follow the department on Facebook @LMASDHD.

For more COVID-19 health news from the state or the Center for Disease Control, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.