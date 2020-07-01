Advertisement

LMAS District Health Department releases Schoolcraft County COVID-19 testing results

(LMAS District Health Department logo)(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
On June 13 and 14, 2020, 302 individuals were tested for the coronavirus in Schoolcraft County. The free drive-through testing was provided by the Michigan National Guard in partnership with LMAS District Health Department, Michigan State Police, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and the Schoolcraft County Road Commission. Of the 302 people tested during the event all had negative results.

While 100% negative results is nice to see, it is important to look at the details of those tested. First, 85% of those tested were over the age of 50. Second, the largest single age group tested, ages 61-70 had 107 tests, accounting for more than 35% of the weekend total. Combining the three oldest age cohorts into one group (ages 71-93), there were 116 people tested accounting for 38% of the total. Most of those tested, reported that they have been staying home, always wearing a cloth face covering if they have to go out in public, and maintaining physical distancing from those not in their household. The smallest age groups tested were those age 18-39 and represented only 8% of the total.

There are two incidents in just the last week in Michigan that remind us that we must continue to follow the guidelines to keep each other safe. The first one is a COVID-19 outbreak tied to a restaurant/bar in East Lansing.The outbreak is currently linked to 107 positive cases across 13 counties resulting in an emergency order reducing restaurant capacity in the area.

The second incident is much closer to home. A current outbreak is under investigation in the Chippewa and Mackinac County area. As of June 30, 2020, one additional COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Mackinac County. Contact tracing and investigation continues by LMAS and the Chippewa County Health Department.

LMAS District Health Department urges residents and visitors to maintain distance, wear a cloth face covering when distance cannot be maintained – indoors or outdoors – unless you are with people from your own household. We do understand that many are feeling “pandemic fatigue” and just want to go back to normal, everyday life. We at LMAS encourage you to do as many normal activities you can as you enjoy the beautiful summer days of the Upper Peninsula - just make some adjustments, reduce the number of people gathered, wear your masks as directed, wash your hands often or use sanitizer. We will get through this together, but we must continue our efforts through the coming months.

