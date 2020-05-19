LMAS District Health Department offers public health guidance for reopening

LMAS District Health Department in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, other Michigan Health Departments, and UP Michigan Works, has created public health guidance for Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft county businesses to reopen or expand current services.

The guidance is to assist businesses in protecting the health and safety of employees, customers, and visitors.

On Monday, May 18, 2020, the Governor announced that restaurants and bars can reopen in the Upper Peninsula at reduced capacity (50 percent), along with retail stores that have been closed or partially closed due to COVID-19.

Complete details of Executive Order 2020-91 (for employers) and E.O. 2020-92 (partial reopening in the UP and northwest Lower Michigan) are available by clicking here.

According to Kerry Ott, Public Information Officer for LMAS, “With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement that there will be a partial reopening of the Upper Peninsula starting on Friday, May 22, 2020, businesses and services will need to work on developing their reopening plans. We are hopeful this toolkit will help them as they begin this initial phase, especially as in developing their COVID-19 response plan which each business is required to have within two weeks of their reopening.”

The LMAS District Health Department toolkit is available at LMASDHD.org/reopen-workforce, along with tool-kits for restaurants, courts, and planning information from OSHA.

While partial reopening is a good step, it is very important that everyone continue to be diligent with maintaining six feet of physical distance, wearing cloth face coverings in areas where it is more difficult to maintain six feet of distance, and to continue to stay home as much as possible, the health department advised.

Also, LMAS continues to recommend that seasonal residents should come prepared to self-quarantine for 14 days.