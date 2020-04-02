LMAS District Health Department confirms first official COVID-19 case for Luce County

Luce County is now reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMASDHD) was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Luce County on Thursday, April 2.

he person is identified as an adult with no history of recent domestic travel.

The health department is working to contact those who have been identified as a close contact, while the diagnosed individual is recovering at home.

No further information has been released about the case and the District Health Department says it will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

The health department previously released a positive case for an inmate at Newberry Correctional Facility, but those are listed separately now on the state's website. TV6 & FOX UP still includes the Michigan Department of Corrections numbers, currently two in the U.P., in our daily Upper Peninsula totals.

LMASDHD is urging residents to adhere to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and social distancing order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in a few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Check LMASDHD.org for more information from the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department.

In the U.P. so far, 19 cases have been reported as of Thursday, April 2.

Other frequently updated and reliable sources include Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.