LIVE campaign expands across the UP

West End Suicide Prevention (WESP), facilitated by Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) received a grant from the Superior Health Foundation to expand the LIVE Campaign to the entire U.P.

WESP is partnering with the following Communities that Care to bring LIVE to their counties: Chippewa, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Mackinac and Ontonagon. LIVE means to LOVE (yourself), INCLUDE (others), VALUE (life) and ENGAGE (community).

As a way to bring the LIVE campaign to the U.P., a virtual LIVE Week will take place the week of May 10. It is hoped that those individuals who have LIVE yard signs will put them out, if they have not already.

LIVE window signs will be available to download on the LIVE webpage and the WESP Facebook page.

Two U.P.-Wide contests will take place during LIVE Week.

LIVE Bingo is a fun way to learn about LIVE and practice self-care and compassion. One person from every U.P. county will win a variety of LIVE swag and three grand prize winners will also have the opportunity to win a $20 - $75 gift card. All you have to do is download the free LIVE Bingo Board – either from the website or Facebook page. Once you have checked five in a row, email your completed board to wesp@glrc.org, and answer the auto-reply questions.

The second contest is a window decorating contest. Simply decorate one of your windows, somehow incorporating the meaning of LIVE. Take a picture, send it to wesp@glrc.org and answer the auto-reply questions. The photos will be posted in an album on the WESP Facebook page beginning the week of May 17th. The photo will the most positive reactions (‘likes’, ‘loves’, ‘wows’) will win a $40 gift card.

Once the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order has been lifted and travel around the U.P. is possible, LIVE Yard signs, window decals and informational cards will be available from the partnering Communities that Care and GLRC offices.

For more information about LIVE, or to learn how you can get more involved contact wesp@glrc.org or visit LIVE webpage.