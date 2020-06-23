LIST: Independence Day fireworks displays in Upper Michigan, Northern Wisconsin

Updated: Tue 8:27 AM, Jun 23, 2020

(WLUC) - The coronavirus pandemic is changing plans for Independence Day.

Many communities have canceled parades and fireworks displays, but others are going forward.

Below is a working list of public fireworks shows that are confirmed in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. If you have any fireworks information to add, please email tv6news@wluctv6.com and put "Fireworks List" in the subject line.

July 3

Escanaba
Ludington Park, dusk

July 4

Bessemer
Location TBA on Facebook, 10:00 p.m. CT

Crivitz
Village Park, 9:45 p.m. CT

Florence
Fisher Lake Park, dusk

Grand Marais
West Bay, dusk

Iron Mountain
Millie Hill, dusk

Manistique
Manistique Harbor, dusk

Sault Ste. Marie
Brady Park, dusk

St. Ignace
Moran Bay, dusk

Wausaukee
Strumbris Park, dusk

July 5

Curtis
Erickson Center Park, dusk

 
