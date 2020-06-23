LIST: Independence Day fireworks displays in Upper Michigan, Northern Wisconsin

The coronavirus pandemic is changing plans for Independence Day.

Many communities have canceled parades and fireworks displays, but others are going forward.

Below is a working list of public fireworks shows that are confirmed in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. If you have any fireworks information to add, please email tv6news@wluctv6.com and put "Fireworks List" in the subject line.

July 3

Escanaba

Ludington Park, dusk

July 4

Bessemer

Location TBA on Facebook, 10:00 p.m. CT

Crivitz

Village Park, 9:45 p.m. CT

Florence

Fisher Lake Park, dusk

Grand Marais

West Bay, dusk

Iron Mountain

Millie Hill, dusk

Manistique

Manistique Harbor, dusk

Sault Ste. Marie

Brady Park, dusk

St. Ignace

Moran Bay, dusk

Wausaukee

Strumbris Park, dusk

July 5

Curtis

Erickson Center Park, dusk