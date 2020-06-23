LIST: Independence Day fireworks displays in Upper Michigan, Northern Wisconsin

(WLUC) - The coronavirus pandemic is changing plans for Independence Day.
Many communities have canceled parades and fireworks displays, but others are going forward.
Below is a working list of public fireworks shows that are confirmed in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. If you have any fireworks information to add, please email tv6news@wluctv6.com and put "Fireworks List" in the subject line.
July 3
Escanaba
Ludington Park, dusk
July 4
Bessemer
Location TBA on Facebook, 10:00 p.m. CT
Crivitz
Village Park, 9:45 p.m. CT
Florence
Fisher Lake Park, dusk
Grand Marais
West Bay, dusk
Iron Mountain
Millie Hill, dusk
Manistique
Manistique Harbor, dusk
Sault Ste. Marie
Brady Park, dusk
St. Ignace
Moran Bay, dusk
Wausaukee
Strumbris Park, dusk
July 5
Curtis
Erickson Center Park, dusk