L'Anse woman makes 180 cards for veterans at Jacobetti Home in Marquette

Residents and staff at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette were recently surprised with a gift--180 thank you notes, all handmade by one woman.

L'Anse's Alice Hokenson has been making hand made cards for years.

"I've made cards for the nurses and the doctors at Portage Point, and at Bayside Nursing Home," said Hokenson.

When she heard that the Jacobetti Home for Veterans was closed to visitors, she could think only of her husband, Michael, a Vietnam vet who suffered from diabetes and passed away 25 years ago.

"I realized that if he would have been alive, there's a possibility he would be in a veterans' home," she said.

iI was then that Hokenson got to work, hand making 180 cards saying 'Thank You' to the veterans in the home, and to the staff caring for them.

"I spent roughly a week, and about five hours a day, making these cards, and when I was making them, I thought, 'all I want to do is put a smile on somebody's face,'" she said.

And she did.

"I think sometimes all it takes is somebody to let you know that they care, and that's what she accomplished," said D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans' Administrator, Ron Oja. "Even if it's a small gesture, just letting someone know that they're out there thinking about you, can make you go on for another day."

When Oja saw the cards, he immediately called Hokenson to thank her, and let her know how much her gesture meant to the home.

"So I told him, 'I'm honored to be recognized this way," she said.

If you want to help cheer up the veterans at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans, you can send letters straight to the home at 425 Fisher Street in Marquette.

