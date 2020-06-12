L'Anse plans full lakefront concert season

The Village of L’Anse/DDA Lakefront Concerts will begin its full schedule next month at L'Anse Waterfront Park.

Organizers believe the park is large enough to facilitate social distancing, under the new guidelines from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The full schedule, with concerts held Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., is:

July 2 Chad Borgen & The Collective

Rockabilly, folk, blues and country

July 9 Fiddle Pickers

Cajun/Classic Country

July 16 No concert

July 23 Rolling Thunder Band

Traditional Country and more

July 30 Cathy Bolton + Two

Folk/Country/Light Pop

Aug 6 All Strings Considered

Old-Time String Band

Aug 13 White Water

Traditional folk & dance

Aug 20 UP Gumbo

Cajun/Blues/Rock

Aug 27 Keweenaw Brewgrass

Bluegrass/Western Swing

Sept 3 Derrell Syria Project

Reggae/Caribbean/Fun

Sept 10 Chasin’ Steel

Bluegrass at its Best

Sept 17 Black Pearl

Smooth Jazz/Rock/Country