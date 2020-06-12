L'Anse plans full lakefront concert season

L'Anse Waterfront Park (Courtesy: Village of L’Anse/DDA)
L'ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of L’Anse/DDA Lakefront Concerts will begin its full schedule next month at L'Anse Waterfront Park.

Organizers believe the park is large enough to facilitate social distancing, under the new guidelines from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The full schedule, with concerts held Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., is:

July 2 Chad Borgen & The Collective
Rockabilly, folk, blues and country

July 9 Fiddle Pickers
Cajun/Classic Country

July 16 No concert

July 23 Rolling Thunder Band
Traditional Country and more

July 30 Cathy Bolton + Two
Folk/Country/Light Pop

Aug 6 All Strings Considered
Old-Time String Band

Aug 13 White Water
Traditional folk & dance

Aug 20 UP Gumbo
Cajun/Blues/Rock

Aug 27 Keweenaw Brewgrass
Bluegrass/Western Swing

Sept 3 Derrell Syria Project
Reggae/Caribbean/Fun

Sept 10 Chasin’ Steel
Bluegrass at its Best

Sept 17 Black Pearl
Smooth Jazz/Rock/Country

 
