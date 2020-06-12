L'Anse plans full lakefront concert season

L'ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of L’Anse/DDA Lakefront Concerts will begin its full schedule next month at L'Anse Waterfront Park.
Organizers believe the park is large enough to facilitate social distancing, under the new guidelines from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The full schedule, with concerts held Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., is:
July 2 Chad Borgen & The Collective
Rockabilly, folk, blues and country
July 9 Fiddle Pickers
Cajun/Classic Country
July 16 No concert
July 23 Rolling Thunder Band
Traditional Country and more
July 30 Cathy Bolton + Two
Folk/Country/Light Pop
Aug 6 All Strings Considered
Old-Time String Band
Aug 13 White Water
Traditional folk & dance
Aug 20 UP Gumbo
Cajun/Blues/Rock
Aug 27 Keweenaw Brewgrass
Bluegrass/Western Swing
Sept 3 Derrell Syria Project
Reggae/Caribbean/Fun
Sept 10 Chasin’ Steel
Bluegrass at its Best
Sept 17 Black Pearl
Smooth Jazz/Rock/Country