L'Anse DDA accepting applications for facade grant program

The L'Anse Downtown Development Authority has opened up it's facade grant program.

This is the 14th year the L'Anse DDA is offering the grant program, with recipients each receiving $2,500.

The grants are given out to building owners who apply for the purpose of getting started on building renovations.

It began in 2006 with the hopes of ensuring the the downtown of L'Anse stays updated and beautiful.

"We realize that $2,500 is not going to fix a lot of things, but we look at it as a jump starter for people wanting to improve their buildings and consequently improve the look of downtown L'Anse," said L'Anse DDA Board Member Rik Moilanen.

The L'Anse DDA will be giving away five grants. Applications are due by July 10.

