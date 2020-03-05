L'Anse Area Schools holds group grief counseling in aftermath of student deaths

In the aftermath of the tragic deaths of two L’Anse high school students, communities all across the U.P. have gathered to support the school district and its students.

"They seem to find comfort within each other, which was a great thing to see them supporting one another, and showing a lot of kindness and empathy towards their classmates. That's what they saw from the community as well, coming out to support them too with the extra resources that we're available," said Susan Tollefson, Superintendent of L’Anse Area Schools.

The support started immediately, with the community honoring the students at a basketball game the day after they died. The school has taken further steps in helping students cope, with group grief counseling. The first of three meetings was Wednesday night.

"With the response to a crisis we look at the short term and the long term. Having a grief support group here for our community and our students is part of our long term way in trying to assist them in dealing with the aftermath of this crisis," added Tollefson.

The grief support meetings allow students and members of the community to work through their emotions with each other.

"We end up having kind of a synergy as a group, and it lets people know that they're not alone in what they're experiencing. They can share with each other, and when they share them they open up to their own grief and through listening to others and their experiences they build a network of support for each other," said Cynthia Drake, Grief Counselor for Omega House.

The counseling also helps students who may not have gone through an event like this learn to cope with the loss.

"It builds in that support for themselves to understand how to process it when they can do it and see the adults around them and their peers going through it. It helps them to understand that this is part of our life being human, and the flipside of love is grief," added Drake.

As well, Friday night a fundraiser is being held in Hancock to raise money for the families of the L’Anse teens.

The Highland Clan Motorcycle Club is putting the event on. It costs 10 dollars per person and 15 per couple. The event will feature live music, food, and refreshments as well as 50-50 raffles. The event holds weight for the Highland Clan Motorcycle Club, who has ties to the L’Anse community.

"It's a community that I grew up in myself, and we do have one of our brothers in the club who is active in the school district as an employee as well. It's one of our communities that we keep eyes on, it's a surrounding community and we consider them a family of ours as much as our own city," said Matt Solka, Vice President of the Motorcycle Club.

The fundraiser will take place at the Highland Clan's clubhouse on South Lincoln drive in Hancock and will start at 7 p.m. Friday night.

