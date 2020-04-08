Krusin' Klassics car show postponed

The Krusin’ Klassics car show has been postponed until next year. This year’s show would have been the 35th anniversary.

Hosted at the U.P. Fair Grounds in Escanaba, the car show brings in 4,000 to 5,000 people and nearly 800 cars line up take part.

“We’ve been doing this for 35 years. This is the happening thing around here other than the state fair itself for the most part. Without this opportunity, it’s going to be a long summer to say the least,” said Mark Caswell, Krusin’ Klassics president.

Caswell says he still hopes to get some people together to parade down Main Street and even camp out as if the car show was still happening.