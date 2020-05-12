Krupp's Resort in Twin Lakes reopens despite potential repercussions

Krupp's Resort was shut down temporarily due to restrictions in the Stay Home Stay Safe Act. The owner however has reopened arguing that her business falls under the same guidelines as hotels.

"There's no reason why I can't be open. All my cabins are separated, and to me it’s safer than being in a hotel. These big chains can stay open, so there's no reason why I can't remain open," said Casandra Mattila, Owner of Krupp’s Resort.

Mattila also stated that she's been contacted by the health department about her reopening due to an unknown party filing a complaint.

"I said show me in the guidelines where it says that I can't be open, but a hotel can be. They couldn't answer that. They said it was going to go against my business report to which I said, 'That's fine'. They said I would be contacted by the state which has yet to happen, and I believe it’s due to the fact that there is nothing stating that I cannot be open," added Mattila.

Owners of nearby businesses have supported Krupp’s reopening, expressing concerns themselves over the financial implications of the shutdowns.

"The bills haven't stopped coming. Yes, the state and the federal governments have done some things, but we have to disagree with this one size fits all aspect that's being put into place," said Terry Lajeunesse, Co-Owner of Omer's Golf Course, Resort, and Restaurant.

Mattila also stated that despite reopening she still has seen a sharp decrease in reservations as well as many cancellations.

"There are people even cancelling into July, August, and September. Even when this is all said and done and everybody is able to get out again, this is going to impact us, not just now, not until this ends, but for months and even potentially a year or so down the road," said Mattila.

Michigan business owners who open despite the stay home order could face fines and possible misdemeanor.

