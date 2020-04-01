Kobasic Creations designs intubation boxes

An Upper Michigan husband and wife team are helping to change the way healthcare workers intubate patients.

Intubation boxes created by Kobasic Creations’ Jacob and Valine are giving healthcare workers a safer way to do their job.

“We kind of did a little trial and error making this. We finally got one built and got it to him and the look on their face said it all. And that’s when we realized man we gotta do more of this,” said Jacob Kobasic, co-owner of Kobasic Creations.

The box acts as a barrier between the healthcare worker and the patient so that while the patient is in the box, the healthcare worker is protected from the particles spreading rapidly through the air.

“It slaps together, you can tape it, adhere it with a chemical bond and move on the next. So it’s just a simple, easy way to get them going,” said Kobasic.

Valine, Jacob’s wife, designed the interlocking pieces and cuts them out using a laser cutter.

“When the first style came out, we used really thin material, the wrong material, and we learned a lot of ways how not to make the box,” said Kobasic.

The boxes are a gift to the hospitals, but Kobasic Creations could not have made that possible without the community’s help.

“The community came right forward and gave us a huge kick start. So we were actually able to order a lot of material. Therefore we’re able to get going and just get these, get the orders in and focus on building them.”

If you would like to help support Kobasic Creations in creating these boxes, click here.

