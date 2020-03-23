Kinross prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19 after hospitalization for another condition

A U.P. prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 after he was hospitalized for another condition.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections says the inmate was housed at Kinross Correctional Facility in Chippewa County, however, that inmate hasn't been there since March 11. He was taken to a hospital for health issues.

It's unclear if this positive case is the one that the Chippewa County Health Department reported Sunday. The department did not return TV6's request for comment Monday. In that case, the health department said it believes that the risk to the general public is minimal at this time. The presumptive positive case was an adult man with a medical history. The man is currently hospitalized in isolation and not in Chippewa County.

The inmate was later tested for COVID-19 after he was moved to another hospital in Northern Lower Michigan. The hospital determined he had been in contact with members of the public who then tested positive for COVID-19. The MDOC learned about the positive test result Sunday.

Once the man is released from the hospital, he will go to the MDOC Health Center in Jackson.

The department has contacted prison staff who supervised the prisoner while he was hospitalized. Those employees are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with the prisoner.