Kingsford woman sentenced on meth charges

Update: July 20, 2:47 p.m.

Julie Ann Miller was sentenced to 8-40 years in prison with credit for 54 days served.

Update: June 3, 1:50 p.m.

A Dickinson County jury found Julie Ann Miller guilty of one count of delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine. She was also charged with a Habitual Offender-Fourth Offense notice, increasing the maximum penalty to life in prison.

This conviction is the result of a controlled purchase using a confidential informant on September 1, 2019 in the city of Kingsford. The drugs from the controlled purchase were identified by the Michigan State Police-Forensic Science Division unit in Marquette as methamphetamine.

A jury of 12 deliberated for approximately one and a half hours on Wednesday before returning a guilty verdict. Sentencing is set for July 19 at 9 a.m.

UPDATE 2/18, 2:01 p.m.

Julie Ann Miller pleaded not guilty to one count of delivery and manufacture of meth.

Her pre-trial is scheduled for April 6 at 9 a.m.

A Kingsford woman was arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Kingsford, Iron Mountain, Norway, Dickinson Drug Enforcement Team.

39-year-old Julie Ann Miller has been charged with one count of Controlled Substance Delivery/Manufacture of Methamphetamine and Habitual Offender Fourth Offense.

Miller is currently lodged in the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department on a $5000 bond.

A preliminary exam for Miller has been scheduled on February 4.