Kids Club Child Development Center now accepting new enrollment

Many Upper Michigan parents are able to save money on childcare because they are working from home. Now, many area child care facilities are closing down as a result of a lack of attendance.

However, Kids Club Child Development Center is staying open and now accepting new enrollment, according to Director and Co-Owner, Patricia Williams.

"Because we do have a lot of parents absent and cancelling because they are working from home during this pandemic, the pace availability is here during this time. Once this resolves we are back to full time,” Williams declared.

Williams says Kids Club is working directly with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office to ensure that parents that can't work from home still have access to child care.

"I had actually a couple phone calls today from ER doctors that have children and they don't have any other options. There's some current day cares that are closing effective Monday and they need care for their children immediately," Williams announced.

For the time being, Kids Club Child Development Center will stay open.

"Our capacity is 120 currently. But we are able to add on to our third floor if we need to Right now we are open 6 am to 6 pm. but we are willing to change those [hours] if the need is there for the community," Williams asserted.

With 3 floors, and 13 separate classrooms and a variety of age-appropriate programming, Kids Club Child Development Center is a sort of a home away from home for children from new-born babies, all the way through 5th grade.

Taylor Yarnell is a teacher at Kids Club. She is currently earning her Education degree from Northern Michigan University.

"We do a lot of Math, Social Studies and Science. Right now we're actually doing art. We also go outside. We do journal writing for English and Language Arts and then we do silent reading together," Yarnell described.

So teachers and staff at Kids Club aren't merely babysitting these students.

"These kids are gaining structure. They are continuing with their academic work. We want to create that structure as close to school as possible. I think that's important,” Yarnell shared.

Meanwhile, the importance of maintaining a clean environment is not overlooked, according to Patricia Williams.

"We thoroughly clean everything because we are working with children. Our standards are very high on cleanliness. We go around [three times a day] and we wipe all the door knobs and all the handles. Every time a toy goes in a child's mouth, it goes into the sink to get disinfected. We ask parents to keep their kids home if they have a fever, runny nose, things like that,” Williams stated.

Click here to visit the Kids Club website.

You can also visit the Kids Club Facebook page for additional services and updates. You can dial 906-273-1773 for more information.