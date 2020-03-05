Keyes Peak Ski Hill in Florence to host uphill truck drag competition

As more snow arrives, Keyes Peak in Florence Wisconsin is getting ready to host its first uphill truck drag competition on March 14. It’s a fundraiser for three organizations. Trucks will be racing, side-by side, up Keyes Peak Ski Hill.

A truck driving in the snow at Keyes Peak. (WLUC Photo)

"It's growing and people are seeing it,” said one of the racers from Florence, Ray Mills.

This is the first time Keyes Peak will host an event like this, bringing in more than 100 trucks. With different classes of trucks and competition regulations, the sport is taking over.

"We've got a great group of young racers coming up with us here, and new trucks,” said Mills.

And organizers are welcoming more racers who want to take part next weekend. The Blue Ox Trail Riders, Keyes Peak Ski Hill Committee and Florence County Fire Department are hosting the event.

"It's great that these groups work together, it’s a fundraiser for all three of those different organizations,” said Wendy Gehlhoff, the Florence County Economic Development Director.

Public support is encouraged.

"Enjoy the great activity, it’s pretty wild and crazy. They use different kinds of jacked up fuels, so it's pretty exciting,” said Gehlhoff.

Organizers want everyone to know the plan for parking. Trucks and trailers that are participating will be able to park at Keyes Peak. Spectators are asked to park at Leff's, the Lite's or Great North Bank in Florence, but not along Highway 101. There will be 2 shuttles running about every 15 minutes from these places to the ski hill.

Food and drinks will be sold all day and night, so no carry-ins allowed.

"I'm hoping for people to have fun.We get to show them what we do and raise some money for our ski hill,” said Mills.

All registrations and ticket purchases will be at the door. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. central time, on Saturday, March 14.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/574499626683216/permalink/620974412035737/.