Keweenaw and Houghton Counties declare a local 'State of Emergency' due to COVID-19

The counties of Keweenaw and Houghton have declared a local 'State of Emergency' on Wednesday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This action allows each county to request assistance from the state,

allows for eligibility for potential disaster assistance, should it become available, and emphasizes that Keweenaw and Houghton Counties are taking the ongoing incident seriously.

Both counties continue to be in contact with the Western UP Health Department to assist as needed.

Both counties continue to emphasize to residents to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines and Executive Orders of the Governor.

Updates from the Office of Emergency Measures can be found online on the Emergency Measures Facebook page here .