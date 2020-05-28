Keweenaw NHP awards Heritage Grants

The Advisory Commission and National Park Service at Keweenaw National Historical Park are pleased to announce that 17 Keweenaw Heritage Grants have been awarded for projects across Michigan’s historic Copper Country.

A total of $124,574.00 was disbursed, with an emphasis on supporting the park’s 21 Keweenaw Heritage Site partners. These funds support a range of projects, from historic building maintenance to new trailside signs and museum collections care.

A total of 24 applications were received and were reviewed by a six-member panel comprised of equal representation from the Commission and NPS. Applicants were required to meet specific criteria relating to project location, the historical significance of the resource, how long the project’s impacts would last, and how they enhance our understanding of area history.

The purpose of the Keweenaw Heritage Grant program is to provide partial funding for a broad range of heritage-related projects that support the park’s mission to preserve and interpret copper mining history. Grant recipients are required to meet a 1-to-1 match, with up to 100% of the match allowed as in-kind contributions rather than cash. Individual grants ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 were awarded.

The Keweenaw NHP Advisory Commission and NPS staff would like to thank each applicant and offer congratulations to the community for their work in preserving and sharing the Copper Country’s rich historical resources and stories.

2020 Keweenaw Heritage Grants - Keweenaw National Historical Park:

(Organization Project - Project Type - Award)

Adventure Mining Company - Painesdale Machine Shop Site Remediation Landscape Preservation - $10,000.00

Calumet Theatre - Ballroom Food & Beverage Service Project Building Preservation - $7,500.00

Chassell Historical Organization - ADA Accessible Parking Space and Finish Accessibility - $6,900.00

Copper Country Firefighters Museum - Artifact Interpretation and Exhibit Creation Museum Collections - $4,000.00

Coppertown Mining Museum - Pattern Storage Building Preservation Building Preservation - $2,250.00

Finnish American Heritage Center - Seeing the Past: Museum and Archives Planning Interpretation - $5,000.00

Friends of the Porkies - Local School Group Field Trips Interpretation - $2,000.00

Houghton County Historical Society - Museum UV Reduction and Display Interpretation - $10,500.00

Isle Royale Keweenaw Parks Association - Missing in the Copper Country Publication Interpretation - $4,000.00

Keweenaw County Historical Societ - Copper Milling at Gay Exhibit Interpretation - $14,924.00

Main Street Calumet Calumet - Heritage Tourism Materials Interpretation - $2,500.00

Michigan Technological University: Social Sciences - Upgrades for Keweenaw Time Traveler Interpretation - $12,000.00

Ontonagon County Historical Society - Museum Collection Inventory Museum Collections - $12,500.00

Painesdale Mine & Shaft - Champion #4 Building/Landscape Preservation Landscape Preservation - $5,000.00

Quincy Mine Hoist Association - 1894 Hoist House Repointing Building Preservation - $15,000.00

Real People Media - Keweenaw Storytelling Center Floor Restoration Building Preservation - $6,500.00

Village of Calumet - Village Hall Floor Restoration Building Preservation - $4,000.00

2020 Keweenaw Heritage Grants - 17 Grants Awarded - Total Awarded: $124,574.00