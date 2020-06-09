Keweenaw County reports first COVID-19 case Tuesday

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) received notification Tuesday of the first COVID-19 positive case in Keweenaw County.

The asymptomatic case was found during preoperative testing protocols at an area hospital. The health department continues to investigate the case. Close contacts include recent visitors from downstate.

Additionally, the agency reports another asymptomatic positive for Houghton County Tuesday that is under investigation.

“We will be closely monitoring any individuals who may have had direct, personal contact with the identified cases, such as household contacts,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “Additional information will be provided if our investigation reveals any possible lower-risk community exposures. Case investigation and contact tracing are becoming even more important as stay at home orders are lifted.”

The Keweenaw and Houghton county cases bring COVID-19 case totals in Upper Michigan to 128 as of 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. There have been 16 deaths and at least 80 recoveries.

Alger, Marquette, and Menominee counties each added one case Tuesday, as well.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Prevention steps include:

- Clean your hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if

you cannot wash.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Stay home when you are sick. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider. Learn what to do if you are sick.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

- Wear a mask while in spaces occupied by the public.

WUPHD is working to coordinate their response with community partners. Additional information can be found on the department’s website at www.wuphd.org. There is a State informational hotline available from 8 AM EST to 5 PM EST seven days per week. That number is 1-888-535-6136.

More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

