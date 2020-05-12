Keweenaw County man encourages businesses reopen May 21

An entrepreneur in the Upper Peninsula is responsible for billboards in Michigan's urban areas that are encouraging people to reopen businesses on May 21, even if coronavirus restrictions haven't been lifted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been slowly giving a green light to parts of the Michigan economy, including manufacturing this week.

But Erik Kiilunen said it's time to get everyone working. Kiilunen says the governor doesn't seem to trust businesses to operate safely.

Kiilunen is in Keweenaw County where no coronavirus cases have been reported.

He's the co-founder of Neuvokas Corp., which makes fiber-reinforced rebar for new buildings and roads.

