Keweenaw County holds special meeting to discuss county's finances

The meeting held Friday at the Keweenaw County Courthouse was to discuss budget cuts to the county's departments.

"Our revenues are not going up like they probably should and the cost of doing business is obviously going way up, and we're starting to have financial problems. We had to make these budget cuts and that was inevitable," said Donald Piche, Chairman of the Keweenaw County Board of Commissioners.

The county was looking to save $127,000 this year, and had two main budget cuts: $20,000 from the equalization department and $85,000 from the county sheriff's department.

"We should be there and above that, and without spending or doing any other projects this year other than what's necessary, that curve should start to go up by the next budget year," said Piche.

The commissioners also voted to move all courthouse business to appointment only during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Or do it over the phone, or however they can do it, but we're locking the doors come Monday. The workers will be here doing their job, taking phone calls, and if necessary if somebody has to come in here for whatever reason they'll make arrangements for that," said Piche.

Along with the cuts the board also decided that purchases over 250 dollars require the board’s approval. The board hopes these measures will benefit the county's economic future.

"We still have a millage for repairs, we fixed the courthouse up and the sheriff's department, but there's always things that have to be bought. It's unforeseen spending and we have to slow that down," added Piche.