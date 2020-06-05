Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office gets new truck through federal grant program

The Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office has a new 2020 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, funded by the Department of Homeland Security's Operation Stonegarden (OPSG) grant program.

To be eligible for the grant, applicants must be state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies located along the U.S. border.

Sheriff Curt Pennala says the new truck allows the department to send out extra personnel and equipment in Keweenaw County with no additional costs to county residents.

"This is a great resource for sheriffs all across our nation," Pennala said. "The community may have noticed extra patrols out. Most times, these are deputies that are fully funded by this grant."

According to the DHS website, the OPSG Program exists to "increase capabilities to prevent, protect against, and to respond to border security issues."