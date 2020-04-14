Keweenaw Convention and Visitor's Bureau holds the first annual Keweenaw Pasty Challenge

Tuesday was the first night of the Keweenaw Pasty Challenge.

The challenge is being put on by the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau with ten Copper Country businesses and restaurants competing to see who has the best pasty. The competition is modeled after the March Madness Basketball Tournament with people at home being able to vote online. The organizers are also hoping this will help raise the community's spirits during the pandemic.

"Sort of a distraction, if you will, to kind of take our minds off the current pandemic, but then also a great way to highlight some of our local businesses. When the time is right and we can travel again and it's safe, hopefully we'll drum up some enthusiasm and people will come check these places out," said Brad Barnett, Executive Director of the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Each round of voting lasts 24 hours and you can find out how to vote here.

