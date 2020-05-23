Keweenaw Convention and Visitor's Bureau begins virtual 'Experience the Keweenaw' event

The Keweenaw Convention and Visitor's Bureau is bringing back its ‘Experience the Keweenaw’ event this summer, but with a twist. The event will be virtual.

Tour guides will be leading kayak trips, hikes, mountain biking expeditions, all online for people to watch. You can check out the videos and learn all you need to know, before hitting trails, or the water on your own.

“So we thought, could we bring this online through a series of either live or watch party video events on social media, bring people in, show them a bit of the Keweenaw while they are stuck at home,” said Brad Barnett, executive director of the Keweenaw Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “Then hopefully it will inspire them to come up here when sunnier days are ahead of us.”

