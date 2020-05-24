Keweenaw Business organizations team up to support a safe local reopening

In a collaborative effort to support the business community of the Keweenaw Peninsula as they deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) have partnered with Superior National Bank to create and distribute reopening kits. These kits will help small business obtain the basic level of supplies to meet state requirements, allowing them to safely reopen.

“Superior National Bank recognized the importance of this effort by the Chamber, CVB and KEDA and the need to move quickly,” said Dave Vlahos, President and CEO of Superior National Bank and KEDA board member. “Our small businesses have been hit hard by the closure of the economy and this is an opportunity to provide direct support quickly in an effort to get our local businesses opened safely.”

The kits will consist of disposable face masks, food service grade gloves, disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer gel, laminated safety signage, floor tape for social distance markings, easy-to-follow printed materials including checklists, employee screening, and other guidance for a safe reopening, and a Keweenaw Safe, Keweenaw Strong decal.

The Chamber, CVB and KEDA effort comes in response to the recent announcement that offices, bars, restaurants, and retail in the Upper Peninsula can reopen. “Many of our small businesses are absolutely drained of cash at this point,” says Jen Julien, CVB board member and owner of the Vault Hotel in Houghton. “The provision of some basic supplies to help them get open and comply with the state requirements is a big deal to them. For our community, the protection provided by the kits means thousands of transactions can now be conducted safely in these businesses”

Up to 100 Keweenaw Small Business Reopening Kits will initially be made available. Kits will be distributed on a first come basis with a priority given to retail, bars and restaurants. Only one kit per business may be requested. Additional funds will be raised based on demand. Kits are expected to be ready for distribution by the middle of next week.

Businesses in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties interested in obtaining a starter kit should contact the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce at www.keweenaw.org/keweenaw-safe, by email at info@keweenaw.org, or call 906 482-5240.

