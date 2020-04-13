Keweenaw Bay Indian Community working to keep its community safe during crisis

Like many health centers across the country the KBIC Health System is working to keep its community safe during the coronavirus outbreak. The system is primarily operating remotely unless necessary.

"Like if they have an acute illness or injury. Things like that. We're doing a lot of the routine follow up visits by telephone. Often times if a provider talks with a patient they're able to meet their health care needs that way," said Kathleen Mayo, Health Administrator for the KBIC Health System.

The Niimigimiwang Transitional Home is remaining open under limited staffing to help victims of domestic abuse.

"We do have openings, but they will be screened before they come in. We are hoping that we don't have to have anybody admitted during this time, but if we do we will use the proper social precautions," said Carole LaPointe, Team Lead at the Niimigimiwang Transitional Home.

Self-quarantining and self-isolation can cause further issues for those suffering from living in households with domestic abuse.

"If they we're walking around on eggshells before, with the pandemic and being isolated it's even worse. We fully expect the amount of calls we receive to increase at this time, in fact they have increased," added LaPointe.

During this time the KBIC Health System recommends its patients call ahead if they start experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

"Whether it would be someone who would come in for testing, or it might be someone with mild symptoms where our provider wants them to just monitor things at home, and if those symptoms change or get worse to contact us again," said Mayo.