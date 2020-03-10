Keweenaw Bay Indian Community takes steps to grow marijuana

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community took the first step toward being able to grow cannabis.

Members of the KBIC attended a Negaunee Township Planning Commission meeting for a public hearing and requested to rezone 20 acres of their property at the old Marquette County Airport from Rural Residential to Industry.

It is an ideal location for their intended purposes of marijuana cultivation, processing, and provisioning, because of the power and water supply already there on the property.

The Negaunee Township Planning Commission unanimously approved the recommendation to rezone the land and now that will be moving forward.

“With that recommendation it will go to the Marquette County Planning Commission for review and a recommendation as well, to ultimately end up at the township board,” said Nick Leach, Negaunee Township Manager.

Director of Cannabis Development for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Gary Loonsfoot Jr., believes this will be beneficial for the local area.

“We’re looking at making something that will be sustainable for the next seven generations and this is definitely something that we can all attach to and it will be around for a long time,” said Loonsfoot Jr.

No one spoke against the rezoning during the public hearing.

