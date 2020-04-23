Keweemaw Co-op adjusts operations during coronavirus pandemic

The Keweenaw Co-op has taken extra precautions to keep their customers safe during the pandemic.

The grocery store has started offering curbside shopping for all of it's customers to help keep with proper social distancing.

Along with this, the store has started to close early in an effort to properly clean the store every night.

The co-op has also blocked off three hours, between 9 a.m. and noon every Wednesday for senior citizens to do their shopping.

"Keweenaw Co-op's business is our community. So keeping our customers, their families, and our employees as safe as possible is our priority," said Todd Gast, Marketing Outreach Manager for the Keweenaw Co-op.

For the duration of the pandemic, the co-op is also banning the use of reusable shopping bags in the store.

