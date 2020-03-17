Kewadin Casinos temporarily closes in continued response to COVID-19

In a continued effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID19), Kewadin Casinos will be temporarily closing all five Kewadin Casinos, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Kewadin Casinos has been closely monitoring the situation and made adjustments as needed including the postponement of events and reduction of services and now it is time to close temporarily for the continued health and safety of our guests and team members. Team members will be paid during the projected closure.

The temporary closure will happen in phases beginning March 18 through March 22 and a reopening is currently scheduled for April 6 at all five locations.

Customers can expect to see these changes as the casinos move forward with the scheduled temporary closures:

 Suspension of dine-in service beginning March 18

 Deli curb side pickup will be available at Kewadin Sault and St. Ignace March 18-22 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 Closure of Kewadin Hessel on March 18 at 5 p.m.

 Closure of Kewadin Christmas and Manistique on March 19 at 5 p.m.

 Closure of Kewadin Sault and St. Ignace on March 22 at 5 p.m.

 All hotel guests are being required to checkout by 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.

 Guest reservations between March 22 – April 5 will be automatically canceled.

“Kewadin Casinos is committed to providing our guests with a clean, safe and comfortable environment at all times,” Allen Kerridge, Kewadin Casinos Interim CEO said. “We have been meeting and preparing this closure plan and are taking the proactive steps needed to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19). There is no higher priority than the health and safety our team members, guests and community members.”

