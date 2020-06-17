Kewadin Casinos reopen

Kewadin Casinos are now open, with new rules to keep guests and employees safe.

The casinos have been open for nearly one week with the new guidlines following a chance to deep clean each facility. The new guidlines include mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, meaning certain slot machines will not be running and the table games and restaurants are not open at this time.

"I think we've struck just the right balance, as have the other tribal casinos of the state of Michigan, to be able to make customers feel comfortable and patrons feel comfortable and team members feel comfortable, so we're considerate of all of those feelings and I think we've done a good job of balancing that out," said Tribal Chairperson Aaron Payment.

Friday June 19 will officially mark one week of being open for the Kewadin Casinos in Christmas, Manistique, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Ignace and Hessel.

