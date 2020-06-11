Kewadin Casinos opens gaming operations Friday

Kewadin Casinos is opening gaming operations at its five properties in Sault Ste. Marie, St. Ignace, Hessel, Christmas and Manistique Friday, June 12.

Everyone is welcome to come check out the casinos’ weekly promotions.

“It has been a challenging time and we are thankful to have such a great team who were ready and able to adapt to the many changes over the last few months,” Acting CEO Allen Kerridge said. “We are ready and excited to safely open the doors again and welcome all our guests."

Deli-style food services will be open for business. The hotels will be open, while table games, Bingo, Keno, poker and Entertainment are holding off for now. Guidelines will be updated as the situation changes.

Kewadin has worked hard to enhance the safety for its guests. The gaming floor has been rearranged to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizing has been provided throughout the facilities, along with Plexiglas shields at service areas.

The casino asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Kewadin Casinos would like to thank all its guests for their understanding and patience.

“As chairperson of the Kewadin Gaming Authority and on behalf of the Sault Tribe Board of Directors, I’d like to express our most sincere appreciation for the patience of those who have been waiting for Kewadin Casinos to open,” Tribal Chairperson Aaron Payment said. “Our Kewadin family is very important to us.”